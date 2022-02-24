Anthropologie

Meguro Duvet Cover

$228.00 $159.60



Style No. 45405814AA; Color Code: 062 Featuring an oh-so-cozy print and an even cozier feel, this collection is a welcome addition to any bedroom. Looking for the sweetest of dreams? Read our guide to find the perfect bedding for you, and learn how to care for it season after season. Tie closure 100% cotton slub; cotton percale backing Machine wash cold with like colors; tumble dry Iron on warm heat when needed Do not bleach or dry clean For an ideal fit, we recommend pairing with our bedding inserts Imported