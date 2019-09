Wet n Wild

Megaslicks Balm Stain, Red-dy Or Not

$2.93

This is the perfect stick for your pout! Now you can liven up your lips with one stick for a kissable pout in no time. To keep you pucker-perfect, these balm stains glide on smoothly while conditioning your lips. Enriched with acai and palm oil, this amazing formula forms a protective shield on the lips to prevent feathering.