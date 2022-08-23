Brosa

Megan Wide Queen Size Bed Head

$874.00 $699.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brosa

Product description Bold statement Guaranteed to make a statement, the Megan Wide Queen Size Bed Head features extra length and plush panels. Match the piece with the rest of the Megan Collection, which includes a range of bedroom styles. Soft and relaxing The classic style of the Megan means that it will look at home in any interior. The vertical panel design has been filled with a dense foam that is perfect for resting your head against in bed! Read more View the full Megan Collection