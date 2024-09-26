Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Megan Renee Faux Leather Tiered Skirt
£118.45
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Coach
Mini Skirt
BUY
$225.00
Coach
Uniqlo U
Cotton Blend Volume Skirt
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Marina Rinaldi
Gabardine Wool Skirt
BUY
$675.00
Marina Rinaldi
Albaray
Grey Flannel Pleat Midi Skirt
BUY
$150.00
Albaray
More from Nordstrom x Harlem’s Fashion Row
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Floral Long Sleeve Pleat Maxi Dress
BUY
$229.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Drop Earrings
BUY
$59.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Rib Wool & Cashmere Maxi Sweater Skirt
BUY
$199.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Satin Maxi Slipdress
BUY
$179.00
Nordstrom
More from Skirts
Coach
Mini Skirt
BUY
$225.00
Coach
Uniqlo U
Cotton Blend Volume Skirt
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Marina Rinaldi
Gabardine Wool Skirt
BUY
$675.00
Marina Rinaldi
Albaray
Grey Flannel Pleat Midi Skirt
BUY
$150.00
Albaray
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted