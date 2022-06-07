Boohoo

Megan Fox Premium Mirror Disc Mini Dress

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boohoo

Discover clothes to empower every body with this piece from boohoo x Megan Fox part two. Exclusively designed by Megan, this garment embodies her personal style, with a vision that fashion should be fun and that everybody should wear what they love and celebrate their individuality. From statement outerwear to tailored suits and occasion-ready dresses, this collection has something for everyone. You are your own power, you are the source, it starts with you. Love, Megan. Shop the boohoo x Megan Fox collection. 100% ACRYLIC. MACHINE WASHABLE. MODEL WEARS A UK SIZE M #GZZ13752