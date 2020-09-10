Onalaja

The Megan Embroidered Floral Dress by Nigerian luxury womenswear brand Onalaja is a celebration of fine luxury craftsmanship. This stunning pink and burgundy shift dress is crafted from intricately stitched, hand-embroidered velvet, and features a beaded crystal fringe design and sequin florals. The mini-dress has a high funnel neckline, straight silhouette, and fringe embroidered long sleeves. Velvet Dry Clean Only Model wears size Small/Medium Made in Lagos, Nigeria