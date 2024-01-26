United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Wet N' Wild
Megalast Catsuit Matte Liquid Lipstick, Missy & Fierce
$5.49$4.99
The award winning Stem Cell Serum restores the scalp's growth cycle from the damaging effects of pollution, scalp imbalances, and sun damage to lessen hair thinning, fall-out, and slow growth. Our apple Stem Cell Scalp Serum is completely vegan, free from sulphates. and parabens. Key Benefits Improves follicle health Promotes & extends growth phase Stronger & fuller hair Less fall out Protects against damage Nourishes scalp Calms irritation Hydrates scalp