High grade 15.5 micron merino yarn is beautifully soft, breathable and temperature regulating. Not to mention basically unheard of outside of the world's most expensive suits. Designed for comfort, durability and style, we think they're the nicest socks we've ever worn.
Merino wool works its magic on your feet just like anywhere else you wear it. It's temperature regulating, wicking, and bacteriostatic so you can wear them longer between washes. High snap elastane so they stay up. Nylon plated at the heel and toe so they last longer. Mesh knit on top to keep air circulating. A flat knit drop stitch seamless toe to keep them comfortable all the way till the end. Stick your foot in and try them, we think you'll understand.
Pick up three for $69, five for $98, twelve for $144 or thirty for $275. Returns or exchanges need to be brand new in unworn condition.