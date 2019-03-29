Glossier

Mega Greens Galaxy Pack

£18.00

At Glossier

Think of this as a juice cleanse for your face. Made with simple, natural ingredients, the Mega Greens Galaxy Pack balances and conditions pores while helping to calm skin. Using the gentlest, most nourishing creamy white kaolin clay, this cleansing face mask detoxifies by drawing out excess oil and impurities—leaving your face with a velvety-matte, clean finish. Beauty foods like vitamin-rich leafy greens and superfruit antioxidants deliver a potent dose of nutrients for when you need to press the reset button on your complexion. Basically, it does a lot of work, so you don’t have to.