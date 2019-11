Uncommon Goods

Mega Dad Personalized Comic Book

He lifts doughnut trucks in danger with his super strength, and takes on evil stuffed animals with a wham! and a pow! He's Mega Dad. This custom hard-cover comic book incorporates your kid's name and the Mega Dad of your choice (pick from three skin tones) into a story of heroic adventures both big and small. A fun addition to reading time, it makes a dynamite gift from child to parent, or for a new dad.