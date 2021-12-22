Hey Bud

Mega Bundle

£186.00 £130.00

At Hey Bud

Look no further if you are looking for a complete skin solution. This pack will provide solutions to all your skin challenges and restore your skin back to a healthy, natural and radiant glow. Hemp Clay Mask: Helps regulate oil for dry or oily skin & reduces acne, scarring and blackheads. Daily Hemp Gel Cleanser: A refreshing gentle foaming gel cleanser infused with grapefruit extract, naturally high in Vitamin C to stimulate collagen production and fight off free radicals. Hyaluronic Acid + Hemp Serum: A lightweight powerful serum with Hyaluronic Acid, Cucumber and Betaine for a plumped and moisturised skin tone free from signs of premature ageing. Hemp Moisturiser: Deeply moisturises, hydrates & nourishes skin with the help of Aloe Vera, Hemp, Marula and Green Tea. Hemp Face Oil: Packed with natural sources of antioxidants to help improve skin elasticity, reduce appearance of wrinkles & keep skin replenished. Accessories Included: Brush, Firming Roller, Beauty Bag and Headband