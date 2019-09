Ganni

Meg 50 Leather Ankle Boots

£430.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Copenhagen-born label Ganni pursues one single idea: the creation of wardrobe classics for the independent woman. Their pieces are intended to be worn differently, depending on one’s individual style. These black Meg leather cowboy boots from Ganni feature a low block heel, a square toe, an ankle length and contrasting white Western-inspired stitching. Designer colour: BLACK Designer Style ID: S0802099 Farfetch ID: 13291333