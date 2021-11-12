Mario Badescu

Meet The Mists

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Mario Badescu's Meet the Mists collection includes all four Facial Sprays as well as the new Facial Spray with Aloe, Adaptogens and Coconut Water. Includes Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater (1.0 oz) Facial Spray with Aloe Cucumber and Green Tea (1.0 oz) Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender (1.0 oz) Facial Spray with Aloe, Sage and Orange Blossom (1.0 oz) Facial Spray with Aloe, Adaptogens and Coconut Water (1.0 oz) Green Zipper Pouch