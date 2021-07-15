Olive & June

The Mani Weekender (6 Polishes)

$106.00 $84.80

Buy Now Review It

At Olive & June

What's Inside: 1 Award-winning CUTICLE SERUM 2 Salon-quality NAIL BUFFER 3 Straight-edge NAIL CLIPPER 4 Acetone-free POLISH REMOVER POT 5 Patented bottle handle, THE POPPY 6 Mani-perfecting CLEAN UP BRUSH 7 Dual-grit NAIL FILE 8 SUPER GLOSSY TOP COAT 9 Fast-drying DRY DROPS 10 Mega-hydrating HAND SERUM 11 White Star Nail Art Stickers PLUS long-lasting, 7-free polish of your choice Store it all in the perfect travel pouch ✈️