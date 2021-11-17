United States
Demi x BBoutique
Meet The Demi Wand
$79.00
At BBoutique
Our biggest sex toy breakthrough yet. 1. Works for all body types. Orgasms are for everyone. 2. Innovative design and whisper quiet. 3. Compact, discreet and comes in a cute as heck charging case. Discreet and portable. The Demi Wand by Demi Lovato x Bellesa is a wand vibrator that uses the most cutting edge technology in sex tech. The first of its kind, this wand vibe stores and charges in a case that fits right in your bag. The product is a true labour of love between Demi Lovato and Bellesa. Vibration Modes: 8 (no patterns!)Carrying Case: 5.5" length Use code: FREEVIBE to get a free toy (orders $99+)