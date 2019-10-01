distillery

Meet Distillery: The New Vegan Beauty Range We’re Obsessed With

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Avon

Make a clean break with our super-hydrating cleansing balm. Infused with apricot oil, mango butter, cocoa butter and cucumber extract, this vegan cleanser works to gently melt away stubborn make-up and impurities to reveal gorgeous, supple skin. • Suitable for all skin types • Infused with 69% apricot oil • Vegan & eco-conscious* • 50ml. *Our formulas are low in water and packaging is recyclable wherever possible