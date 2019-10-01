distillery

Meet Distillery: The New Vegan Beauty Range We’re Obsessed With

£18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Avon

This is the stuff of dreams. Why? With niacinamide to shrink pores, as well as 100% plant-based glycerine and sodium hyaluronate, this crystal-clear cream drenches your skin in 48-hour moisture, so you wake up glowing. It’s time to get that beauty sleep. • Suitable for all skin types • Niacinamide, glycerine & sodium hyaluronate • Vegan & eco-conscious* • 30ml *Our formulas are low in water and packaging is recyclable wherever possible