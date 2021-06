CC Corso Como

Meena Platform Sandal

$98.95 $38.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care A lofty platform wedge brings eye-catching height to a classic sandal with an adjustable hook-and-loop slingback strap. 3 1/2' heel; 2" platform (size 8.5) Adjustable strap with hook-and-loop closure Leather upper/synthetic lining and sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #6155980 Helpful info: (video)