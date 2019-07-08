Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Rivet
Meeks Round Storage Basket Side Table
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
This clever piece is an all-in-one side table and a great place for guests to park keys and phones. Wood top and narrow legs provide a modern feel, while the cloth basket is handy for storage.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ArtMinds
Small Wood Crate With Cutout Handles
$8.49
from
Michaels
BUY
DETAILS
World Market
Jayden Metal Shelf Units
$39.99
from
World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Sauder
Night Stand, Oiled Oak
$109.99
$50.40
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
One Kings Lane
Phineas Side Table, Distressed Blue
$145.00
from
One Kings Lane
BUY
More from Rivet
DETAILS
Rivet
Geometric Wool Runner
$89.99
$62.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Rivet
Persian Area Rug
$39.99
$27.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Rivet
Meeks Round Storage Basket Table
$99.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Rivet
Sloane Tufted Loveseat
$699.00
$513.77
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Furniture
DETAILS
All Modern
Chelsea Sofa
$1200.90
$749.90
from
All Modern
BUY
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$249.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Charlie Velvet Arm Chair
$199.00
$83.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted