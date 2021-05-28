Telfar

Medium White Shopping Bag

$202.00

Buy Now Review It

At Telfar

The iconic Unisex Shopping Bag is an Everyday bag for Everyone. Featuring a double strap (handles and cross-body straps), embossed logo, a main compartment with magnetic snap closure and internal zipper pocket. Made from faux leather and twill lining. Bag is packaged in a 100% cotton drawstring bag with screen-printed logo. Medium fits a laptop + your daily survival kit. (Height 10 3/4", Width 15", Depth 5", Drop 21") Allow 5-7 days for order to be shipped.