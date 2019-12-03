Passion Planner

Medium Undated Goal Oriented Daily Agenda

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

✨ MORE THAN JUST A PLANNER - This tool will help you define and breakdown your short and long-term goals and incorporate them into your daily life. Create the life you've always wanted! Start chasing your passions and achieving your dreams TODAY. ✨ STAY ORGANIZED AND INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY - Manage your time effectively and learn to prioritize. Includes sections to schedule appointments and deadlines, work AND personal to-do lists to maintain a work/life balance, a place to jot down the good things that happened, a blank space for notes and doodles, and monthly check-ins to reflect on the past, present, and future. ✨ HIGH-QUALITY PRODUCT - Our ELITE BLACK Undated Monday planner boasts a luxurious, soft faux-leather cover, hand-bound with 120gsm heavy-duty white paper, a ribbon marker, and a reinforced elastic band to keep it all together. ✨ EXCLUSIVE ACCESS - Enhance your experience. Receive access to our FREE downloadable PDFs and inserts on the Passion Planner official website. Find FULL year PDFs, finance trackers, habit trackers, and MORE! ✨ COMMUNITY EMPOWERMENT - For every planner purchased, we give one away. We’re more than a planner company—we’re a group of individuals dedicated to making a change in the world. We’ve created a #PashFam that encourages one another to graduate college, land their dream job, plan their wedding, battle depression, overcome anxiety, and achieve their dreams. WHAT'S INSIDE - Passion RoadMap: Annual exercise that helps you define, and create actions for your goals in 3 months, 1 year, 3 years, and throughout your life. - Weekly layouts (Monday - Sunday) that start on Monday. - Annual and monthly overview calendars - Monthly reflection questions to keep you focused on your progress - 20 additional blank pages - 20 additional gridded dot pages WEEKLY LAYOUTS - Weekly and daily focuses to keep your attention on the most important tasks. - Weekly plans from Monday - Sunday, 6 AM – 11 PM. Every day, broken down into 30 minute sections to help you manage your time. - “Good Things T