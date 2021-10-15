Old Navy

Medium-support Powersoft Pocket Racerback Sports Bra For Women

$34.99 $30.00

Power up your workout with our PowerSoft sports bra. Light compression fabric meets a ridiculously smooth, peachy-soft feel 💪 Scoop neck. Sleeveless arm openings. Wide, stabilizing shoulder straps meet at racerback, with keyhole cutout in back. Racerback yoke features back cell phone pocket. Mesh lining along front. Shaped cups with soft, removable pads. Plush, banded-elastic hem and flat-lock seams prevent chafing. Light-reflecting Old Navy Active logo at center back. Go-Dry moisture-wicking technology keeps you dry & comfortable. Tag-free label inside back for added comfort. Four-way super stretch for ultimate movement.