Medium-support 1-piece Pad Sports Bra

$38.00 $30.40

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

The Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra features our removable 1-piece pad designed to load easily from the top and keep a smooth and consistent shape, even after washing. A top-loading pocket holds all your essentials, while classic coverage provides medium-impact support for activities like spin, cardio and dance classes. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fabric.