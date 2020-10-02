Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
French Connection
Medium Poppy Field Rug
£125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At French Connection
Medium Poppy Field Rug
More from French Connection
French Connection
Katerina Knitted Roll Neck Dress
$148.00
from
French Connection
BUY
French Connection
Chinwe Print Mix Printed Jumpsuit
$115.00
$80.50
from
ASOS
BUY
French Connection
Whisper Sweetheart Light A-line Dress
$148.00
$111.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
French Connection
Sara Elastic Slip On Trainers
£80.00
£60.00
from
French Connection
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted