Zara

Medium Oval Crossbody Bag

£39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Burgundy oval crossbody bag. Metal piece on the flap. Front pocket. Metal zip pocket at the back. Detachable handle. Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap. Lined interior with pocket. Button closure. Height x Length x Width: 24 x 29 x 9 cm. / 9.4 x 11.4 x 3.5″