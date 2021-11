Burberry

Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

£1250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Burberry's bag is designed in an understated, '90s-inspired silhouette that goes with nearly everything. It's been made in Italy from smooth leather that's punctuated with the 'TB' plaque and has internal card slots, so you can forego a wallet. The strap fits comfortably over the shoulder.