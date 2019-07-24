Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTotes
Baggu

Medium Leather Retail Tote

$186.00
At Baggu
info A sturdy leather tote. Spacious enough to carry daily essentials, and polished enough to wear past 5pm. Fits an 11" iPad. Magnetic top closure. Two interior pockets, one with zip closure. Comes with a canvas dust bag.
Featured in 1 story
20 Non-Backpacks To Bring Back To School With You
by Eliza Huber