Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Shinola
Medium Journal/ Ipad Mini Cover W/ Tab
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shinola
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Candie’s
Diamonds Iphone Case
$35.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Ultimate Ears
Ultimate Ears Roll Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$95.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dyson
Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordfree Stick Vacuum
$399.99
from
Costco
BUY
DETAILS
We-Vibe
We-vibe Touch
$99.00
from
We-Vibe
BUY
More from Shinola
DETAILS
Shinola
Planner: 2019, 12 Month
$22.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Shinola
18 Month Runwell Planner
$26.00
from
Shinola
BUY
DETAILS
Shinola
The Runwell
$550.00
from
Shinola
BUY
Shinola
5-hole Wooden Sharpener
$12.00
from
Shinola
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
DETAILS
Welden
Welden Nylon Accessory Organizer
$79.95
from
Apple
BUY
DETAILS
Sony
Wh-1000xm3 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones
$349.99
from
Sony
BUY
DETAILS
Sony
Wh-1000xm3 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones
$349.99
from
Sony
BUY
DETAILS
Courant
Carry:1
$125.00
from
Courant
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted