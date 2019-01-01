Love Beauty and Planet

Medium Hold & Volume Hair Spray Coconut Milk & White Jasmine

At Love Beauty and Planet, we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, every day. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty vegan products with goodness. Our unique hair spray, powered by air and not greenhouse gases, helps provide a medium hold and volume for a look that moves with you. Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Milk and White Jasmine Medium Hold Volume Hair Spray helps tame truly unruly hair that can get in the way of a great style. This is a hairspray for women who want a look that won’t fall flat. Just spray over your hair and enjoy extra hold and volume for a beautiful style that lasts. For even further brilliantly beautiful hair, start your wash with our Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Milk and White Jasmine Shampoo and Conditioner. How to use? Simply squeeze, lather and rinse. Go easy on the tap! Don’t stop with beautiful hair! Envelop your skin in one of our Love Beauty and Planet Body Washes to nourish dry skin leaving it petal soft. We are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more about our volumizing sprays, texture sprays, and other hair styling products please visit lovebeautyandplanet.com.