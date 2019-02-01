For a confident and stylish beach look, choose the Medium-Coverage Tab-Side Hipster Bikini Bottom from Kona Sol™. These classic bikini bottoms come in a floral pattern for a feminine look you'll love, and the ruching detailing on the side tabs adds a touch of texture. The full lining and opaque fabric offer coverage you can count on, and the simple design makes these bottoms easy to style. Whether you pair them with a tankini, bandeau or halter-style top, you'll love the versatility they add to your swimwear collection.