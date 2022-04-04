M&S Marks & Spencer

Medium Control Secret Slimming™ Full Slip

With our special Secret Slimming™ technology, this ladies’ full slip is the ultimate in lightweight supportive shapewear. A regular fit that finishes just above the knee with non-wired support, it helps create a streamlined look for your favourite outfits by sculpting and shaping your tummy, waist and hips, all while remaining completely invisible with no VPL. Featuring added stretch, our regular fit slip with medium control is crafted using innovative ultra-light microfiber fabric, to ensure you stay comfortable for longer. Please don’t worry if the packaging name looks a little different, it’s still the same colour, our packaging just takes a little longer to update. Opaline formerly know an Almond.