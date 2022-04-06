Brazen Botany

Medium Blue Pinstripe Plant

This handcrafted statement art houseplant is inspired by the Calathea Orbifolia plant. It's bold navy and blue oval leaves with distinct pink pinstripes and dramatic pink undersides brighten and add personality to any interior space. In its natural form this species is particularly tricky to look after, it requires a specific care routine to thrive, including high humidity and consistent soil moisture. Our handmade botanical sculpture is the perfect colourful alternative and requires no maintenance. Available in 3 different sizes to meet your individual interior needs. As these are handmade each item will vary slightly. Medium plant contains: 2 small, 1 medium and 1 large leaves and one small grey handmade paper pot. Total plant height approx 51cm, pot diameter approx 12cm. A grey handmade paper pot is included with purchase but this plant will happily live in any pot you choose. Gravel not included, we like to use aquarium stones or dry alternatives such as standard gravel, rice, pules or kidney beans. Payments are captured at time of purchase. The plant is then carefully handmade and shipped within 14 days.