Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Ksenia Schnaider

Medium Blue Asymmetrical Jeans

$375.00
At Ksenia Schnaider
Medium Blue Asymmetrical Jeans. Four pockets styling.   Zip fly.  100% Cotton. Can be washed in a washing machine. Material: 100% cotton. Colour: medium blue.  Model Nastia wears size S (above 170): Height: 113 cm Waist: 68 cm Hips: 96 cm 
Featured in 1 story
6 New Denim Trends To Try Out This Fall
by Eliza Huber