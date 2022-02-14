LEUCHTTURM1917

Medium A5 Ruled Softcover Notebook (black) – 123 Numbered Pages

$20.50

Buy Now Review It

The A5 MEDIUM Softcover has all of the extra LEUCHTTURM1917 details but is significantly lighter and thinner than the Medium Hardcover as a result of fewer pages (123 pages) and the flexible softcover Thread-bound to open flat which helps make reading the contents easy and adds efficiency to note-taking Features 80g/m² acid-free paper with high ink compatibility to help prevent bleed through, an expandable gusseted pocket on the back cover, 2 ribbon page markers, and an elastic closure band Includes 123 numbered pages with 8 perforated detachable sheets, a blank table of contents for easy organization and notes, and stickers for labeling and archiving This durable softcover notebook has FSC certified MIX paper made from responsible sources — measures approximately 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches (145×210 mm), the same size as many tablets The notebook with a flexible cover. Light and soft to the touch. Leuchtturm helps you get organized with numbered pages and a blank table of contents in each book and a set of stickers for the cover that allow for clear labeling and archiving. High quality 80 gsm paper ensures that fountain pens and roller balls can be used without bleeding through the page. Thread-bound binding allows notebook to lay flat. Includes 8 perforated, detachable sheets and expandable pocket inside back cover. Page marker and elastic closure.