Coyuchi

Mediterranean Organic Beach Towel

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

In Turkey, where bathing has been raised to an art, khadi is the traditional choice for toweling. Lightweight and textural, the weave absorbs well, dries quickly and feels great against the skin. Our khadi towels are loomed from soft organic cotton in yarn-dyed stripes and edged in hand-knotted fringe. Coyuchi produces high-quality linens from minimally processed natural and organic fibers in responsible and ethical factories. With a relaxed palette inspired by the coast, Coyuchi products are crafted without compromise to design, comfort or the planet.