Zafu Yoga

Meditation Cushion Organic Buckwheat Fill – 10oz. Cotton

$22.95

Buy Now Review It

For Over 32 Years Bean Products has been making products for all Your Yoga & Meditation Levels and Styles Modern Round and Oval Extra-Large Designs are made with your choice of 10 oz. Traditional Cotton Duck, 16 oz. Eco-Friendly Hemp or 10 oz. Organic Cotton. Our Organic Buckwheat Fill is easily removable if cleaning is ever needed Standard Round (14 "dia. x 6"h), 5.5 lbs. Oval XLarge (14” x 18” x 6”h), 7.5 lbs. Zafu/Zabuton Combos ( ZZCOMBOS ) and CRESCENT ZAFUS are available in our store Bean Products handcrafted Zafu Meditation Cushions are available in over 44 beautiful colors. Your choice of sturdy 10oz. Cotton Duck, 16oz. Eco-Friendly Hemp or 10 oz Organic Cotton fabrics; generously filled with USA grown Organic Buckwheat Hulls. The Standard Round 14", or Oval Extra-Large 14" X 18" sizes have a Clean Modern Design that will provide the most comfortable ergonomics needed for better spine alignment and less stress and pressure on hips, knee, ankles; giving a longer lasting and deeper more effective meditation. The long lasting, U.S. grown organic buckwheat hull filling gently conforms to your body's shape to relieve pressure while providing support. A strong cotton handle hides a zippered opening which allows for easy emptying of the fill for cleaning. Embark on the meditative travel for stress reduction of the mind and body. Zafus come in 2 sizes and many colors. Handmade in Chicago, USA Standard Round (14 "dia. x 6"h), 5.5 lbs. Oval XLarge (14” x 18” x 6”h), 7.5 lbs.