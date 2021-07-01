United States
Medik8
Medik8 Super C30 Potent Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum
$89.00
At Adore Beauty
High performance, high strength. If you want to banish pigmentation and fight visible signs of ageing, the Medik8 Super C30 is for you! Created with ultra-stable Vitamin C, Tumeric Root Extract and Vitamin E, this powerful serum works to fight free radical and sun-induced damage and prevent future attacks, while boosting collagen levels and brightening the complexion. This fast-absorbing serum will work to smooth the appearance of lines and banish dull skin to unveil a youthful, radiant and healthy-looking complexion. Features and benefits of the Medik8 Super C30 Potent Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum: Harnesses the power of ultra-stable 30% Vitamin C Fights environmental and sun-induced damage Prevents premature ageing Boosts collagen levels Promotes a bright and luminous complexion Refines skin texture Lightweight dry-touch serum Fights visible signs of ageing Helps promote an even skin tone Vegan and cruelty free Suitable for all skin types