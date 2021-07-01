Medik8

Medik8 Super C30 Potent Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

High performance, high strength. If you want to banish pigmentation and fight visible signs of ageing, the Medik8 Super C30 is for you! Created with ultra-stable Vitamin C, Tumeric Root Extract and Vitamin E, this powerful serum works to fight free radical and sun-induced damage and prevent future attacks, while boosting collagen levels and brightening the complexion. This fast-absorbing serum will work to smooth the appearance of lines and banish dull skin to unveil a youthful, radiant and healthy-looking complexion. Features and benefits of the Medik8 Super C30 Potent Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum: Harnesses the power of ultra-stable 30% Vitamin C Fights environmental and sun-induced damage Prevents premature ageing Boosts collagen levels Promotes a bright and luminous complexion Refines skin texture Lightweight dry-touch serum Fights visible signs of ageing Helps promote an even skin tone Vegan and cruelty free Suitable for all skin types