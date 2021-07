Medik8

Medik8 Balance Moisturiser

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

The Medik8 Balance Moisturiser, previously known as Beta Moisturise, is a holy grail product for those with combination, oily or blemish-prone skin as it works to balance the complexion. Included in this product is a Glycolic Acid Activator which works to amplify the results of the Balance Moisturiser, prepping the complexion beforehand by exfoliating skin to enhance the absorption of the cream.