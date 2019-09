Blistex

Medicated Spf 15 Lip Balm Pack 3ct

$2.79

Buy Now Review It

At Target

When your lips are hurting, grab the Medicated Lip Balm Pack from Blistex. Sold in a value variety set for your convenience, this lip balm pack includes a mint, berry and classic scent so you'll always have the smell you want. Their easy-glide formulas will soothe irritated lips, protect them from harmful UV rays and prevent or repair damage with its long-lasting protectants.