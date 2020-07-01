Stridex

Medicated Acne Pads, Sensitive Skin, 90 Count

$3.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Stridex Sensitive Pads contain 0.5% salicylic acid and skin soothers, including aloe, to gently clean your skin. They’re recommended for cases of mild to moderate acne on skin that is dry or easily irritated. Sensitive Pads have effective skin cleansers that work to remove dirt, oil, and sweat from the surface of the skin. The medication penetrates to unclog pores and dissolve deep-down oil. They even remove what soaps and face washes leave behind! Completely alcohol-free for acne-fighting effectiveness without the burn. Continues working between uses and helps prevent new pimples from forming.ACNE TREATMENT: Contains 0.5% salicylic acid, and skin soothers including Aloe, to fight acne SKIN CLEANSER: Removes dirt, oil, sweat, and other impurities from skin's surface, penetrates to unclog pores and dissolve deep down oil ALCOHOL-FREE: Acne-fighting effectiveness without extra drying, irritation, or burn PREVENTION: Helps to prevent future breakouts SINGLE STEP: One textured pad treats and cleanses