Anthropologie

Medallion Halter Maxi Dress

$298.00 $169.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130089540074; Color Code: 011 Equal parts effortless and elevated, this printed halter dress is a lovely pick for your next warm-weather getaway. Cotton; modal lining Halter neck Maxi silhouette Back zip Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 56.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 52.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 58.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle