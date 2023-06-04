Mecca Cosmetica

Mecca-morphosis Purifying Cleansing Balm

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Designed to purify and gently exfoliate, this luxurious silky cleansing balm emulsifies with water to effectively dissolve makeup, sunscreen and impurities – leaving the skin balanced with no oily residue. Formulated with nourishing botanicals — hydrating jojoba oil, antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn and calming olive squalane – this cleanser replenishes moisture, leaving skin feeling soft.