Sweep away the day's impurities and renew your skin with our Glow-Giver Exfoliating Solution. This non-abrasive, fragrance free wonder removes dead skin cells and unclogs pores, optimising skin renewal and clarity. Formulated with a 10% blend of AHAs, BHA, PHA and natural plant extracts, skin's texture will be firmer, smoother, softer and the famed glow of balanced, healthy skin will be in full force. Use two or three times weekly for an envious radiant complexion. This product is Vegan and Cruelty-Free.