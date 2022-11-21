United States
Mecca Cosmetica
Mecca Athletica Skin Perfecting Body Wash
$38.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: Supercharged with a skin-smoothing blend of 8% AHAs and PHA plus Siberian Ginseng, this advanced body wash gently exfoliates built-up layers of dead skin, unclogs pores and targets bumps and breakouts. Nourishing Starfruit and Rosemary Leaf extracts may help to soothe redness and diminish the appearance of irritation and dryness for visibly smoother, softer and glowing skin.