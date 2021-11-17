Mecca Cosmetica

Set value: Set valued at $80 AUD/$89 NZD The MECCA view: Get to know this duo of super-charged, body-focused essentials that are just like a HIIT workout for your skin, minus the sweat. It contains an Ultra Firming Body Lotion which harnesses the powder of a botanical peptide active that’s clinically proven to improve skin’s overall elasticity and firmness, while the Skin Perfecting Body Wash exfoliates dead skin, unclogs pores and targets bumps and breakouts from head to toe. Used together, this duo will have your entire body feeling firmer and looking like you’ve just stepped out of a yoga class. Body care is the new skincare—you heard it here first. Key ingredients: Ultra Firming Body Lotion 200ml Proteasyl™: derived from garden peas, this peptide active works to boost collagen synthesis and improve skin moisture. Clinical tests show that the skin becomes firmer and more elastic for a smoother, more youthful appearance. Lactic Acid: said to treat hyperpigmentation, age spots, and other factors that contribute to a dull and uneven complexion. Other benefits of AHAs like lactic acid include improved skin tone and reduced pore appearance. Glycerin: helps maintain the PH balance of your skin, hydrates the skin and helps it hold on to moisture. Bakuchiol: deeply penetrates the skin to help lessen the appearance of dark spots or areas of hyperpigmentation. Skin Perfecting Body Wash 200ml Siberian ginseng: an adaptogen herb that rejuvenates the skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, brightens the skin tone, reduces age spots and makes the skin fresh and healthy. Glycolic acid: the holy grail for exfoliation, effectively removing the outermost layer of dead cells from the complexion, revealing brighter, fresher skin. Starfruit extract: packed with antioxidants that help counter the effects of oxidative stress and inhibit the growth of free radicals that damage body cells, further healing the skin and making it glow Gluconolactone: a polyhydroxy acid (PHA), that offers all the benefits of AHAs but it is gentle to the skin and is suitable for sensitive skin. Made without: Sulphate, (SLS/SLES), GMO's, mineral oil, synthetic colours, phthalates, BHA and BHT, triclosan, silicone D4, D5, D6, gluten, alcohol and talc. Pair it with: MECCA COSMETICA Mecca Athletica Aluminium-Free Deodorant MECCA COSMETICA Hydrating Mist MECCA COSMETICA Divine Duo