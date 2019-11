Gardein

Meatless Savory Stuffed Turk’y With Gravy

$8.09

Gardein offers a variety of meatless meats that are full of mouth-watering flavor. With multiple tasty options that are made with our garden-based chicken, pork and beef substitutes, Gardein makes being a vegan, vegetarian or flexitarian, delicious! Our meals are quick and easy to prepare, and are Vegan Certified and Dairy Free. See images and bullets for more information.