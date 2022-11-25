Free People

$88.00 $44.00

Style No. 65490484; Color Code: 065 The perfect throw-on-and-go staple from our FP Beach collection, this effortless T-shirt dress features a V-neckline, cuffed sleeves, and raised seaming for added dimension. Seamed side pockets Billowy silhouette Pleating at back for added shape FP Beach Effortless seaside designs for a laidback, throw-on-and-go approach to dressing. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Length: 53.5 in Bust: 36 in Sleeve length: 10.75 in