MDW Jewelry

Mdw Otolith Studs

C$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At MDW Jewelry

Otoliths can tell you a lot about a fishes journey, commonly know as “ear stones”, otoliths are hard, calcium carbonate structures located behind the brain of a fish. These otoliths can tell you what age the fish passed, which waters it swam in and which type of fish it was. These particular otoliths are from a large Chinook Salmon gifted to me from a friend. To honour them and give her thanks, I took a mold and cast them into sterling silver.