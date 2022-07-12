MDSolarSciences

Mineral Tinted Crème Spf 30 Sunscreen

Description With a universally flattering tint & silky-smooth texture, this creamy oil-free mineral sunscreen is gentle enough for the most sensitive skin. A sheer matte finish makes it a perfect makeup primer. Water-resistant up to 80 mins. Benefits Free of Oxybenzone or Octinoxate. 2% Titanium Dioxide and 17% Zinc Oxide provide a protective barrier from the sun. Suggested Use Shake well. Apply evenly 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours or as needed.