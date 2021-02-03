mDesign

Mdesign Soft Fabric Dresser Drawer

16 COMPARTMENTS: Each organizer offers space-saving dresser drawer storage with sixteen divided compartments; We designed this to help you categorize, separate and organize your clothing; Ideal for sports bras, activewear, underwear, socks, tights, leggings, yoga pants, t shirts, belts and other accessories; The individual compartments keep things neat, orderly and in place allowing you to quickly find exactly what you need, when you need it; Set of 2 INSTANT ORGANIZATION: Perfect for creating compact, organized storage inside a drawer or right on top of a dresser or table for easy access anytime; Open at the top to allow you to quickly view contents and grab what you need instantly and eliminate the need to rummage through messy drawers; Bin folds flat for compact storage when not in use FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: Create convenient organization throughout the home; Great for children, tweens and adults; Perfect for nursery and children's bedrooms; Use these anywhere you want to add a little style to your organizational needs; Use side by side in a large drawer or independently for coordinated storage throughout the room or your home; Ideal for homes, apartments, condos, dorm rooms, RVs, campers, cabins and tiny homes; Perfect for small space living QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of breathable non-woven synthetic fabric; Reinforced sides keep items secure and the bins keep their shape; These storage boxes fold flat when not in use for convenient and compact storage; Easy Care - wipe clean with a damp cloth and allow to air dry THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Each Measure 14" x 10.75" x 4.1" high mDesign's Fabric Dresser Drawer Storage Organizers are the perfect solution to conquering cluttered drawers, closets, dresser tops and shelves. Whether it's at home, in the college dorm or nursery, they create organized storage of your essential items like socks, belts, scarves, underwear, accessories and more!